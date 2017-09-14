The Yorkshire Post says: Grenfell Inquiry must expose the truth now, not in two decades

Almost 100 days have now passed since Britain’s worst national disaster since Hillsborough; the appalling Grenfell Tower fire which claimed at least 80 lives.

For those who lost loved ones in the blaze and residents who managed to survive in deeply harrowing circumstances, the wait for answers as to how this could occur in 21st century London must already seem interminable.

But it is laudable that three months on from the terrible events of June 14, the search for those answers has now begun in earnest with the launch of a public inquiry.

Concerns have been raised about whether the inquiry will get to the truth. But there are promising signs in the initial approach of Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the former Court of Appeal judge who is leading it.

It has been alleged that combustible cladding was wrapped around the 24-storey block to cut costs during a £8.6m refit and Sir Martin has said the inquiry will examine what “motivated” decisions about the installation of flammable material. Ascertaining what decisions were made on this matter, by whom, when and why will be a vital part of the process.

Sir Martin has promised he will not shrink from making findings which could affect criminal prosecutions or civil actions, but also pledged a calm and rational examination of the evidence.

This is no less than the victims and their families deserve, while every possible step must be taken to protect those living in other high-rise tower blocks from a similar catastrophe occurring in future.

In the case of Hillsborough, many bereaved family members have not lived to see the new inquests and ongoing criminal cases that have come to pass decades after the events of 1989 following years of campaigning. The same fate must not be allowed to befall the survivors of Grenfell.