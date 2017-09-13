The Yorkshire Post says: If Theresa May thinks the issue of Northern under-investment will go away, she is very much mistaken

The need for greater political purpose, and unity, across Yorkshire was self-evident at Prime Minister’s Questions when Theresa May was asked about transport investment.

Challenged by Shipley MP Philip Davies to ensure that the North, and Yorkshire in particular, received a fairer share of national funding, Mrs May responded by highlighting the Government’s record level of investment in these parts.

Not only did her pre-prepared answer – Mrs May appeared to have advance knowledge of this question – fail to acknowledge the decades of under-investment that successive governments have presided over, but she declined to promise parity of funding or acknowledge how public transport is crucial to the wider economy and social mobility.

As such, it’s even more important that not only do authorities across Yorkshire work together on this issue – this newspaper has already urged every town hall to follow the example of Leeds and Kirklees Council by writing to Mrs May – but that they join forces with their counterparts in neighbouring regions.

Even before Crossrail opens next year, Mrs May’s Maidenhead constituents already enjoy a service to and from London that is far superior to the trans-Pennine link between Leeds and Manchester. If she thinks this issue will go away, she is very much mistaken.