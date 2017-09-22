The Yorkshire Post says: Interest in Yorkshire's railways has never been greater (take note, Mr Grayling)

NOT only do a record number of passengers travel by train each day – testament to the economic importance of the region’s rail network ahead of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s visit to the region – but interest in the heritage and history of the railways has never been greater.

This is illustrated by the presence of Flying Scotsman and Tornado, two iconic Yorkshire locomotives, at this weekend’s celebrations to mark the reopening of the Barrow Hill Roundhouse following a £1.2m refurbishment supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

After all, heritage lines would not have become tourist destinations in their own right if it was not for those volunteers, and campaigners, who had the foresight to back the railways, and preserve lines, buildings and trains, in the aftermath of the Beeching cuts 50 years ago. Just think of the railway that Britain could have today if it wasn’t for one of the most short-sighted decisions in post-war political history.

