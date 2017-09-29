The Yorkshire Post says: It's time to back plans for HS3 rail line

The animosity between George Osborne and Theresa May is well-documented but the Prime Minister would be well-advised to set aside personal feelings and take heed of the former Chancellor’s advice when it comes to the topic of investment in the North, particularly in the area of transport.

Mr Osborne coined the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ phrase while in Government and there have been years of debate about whether it was a genuine attempt to close the North-South economic divide or merely a catchy slogan.

But despite leaving Parliament for a new career in journalism in London, Mr Osborne has remained committed to the concept and has today unveiled a set of policy proposals which the Northern Powerhouse Partnership that he chairs claims have the potential to create an additional 850,000 jobs and contribute an extra £100bn to the UK economy.

The report makes clear the importance Northern Powerhouse Rail, otherwise known as HS3, to those plans. Journeys from Leeds to Manchester would take 30 minutes, and Leeds to Newcastle an hour, linking up the region in a way designed to attract more business investment.

While it is undoubtedly true that now Mr Osborne no longer has responsibility for balancing the nation’s books it is rather easier for him to propose major spending commitments by the Government, the rail scheme appears worth the investment. It would also go a long way to repairing the major disappointment caused by the scrapping of long-planned rail electrification work between Yorkshire and London earlier this year.

With Mrs May telling The Yorkshire Post in April that options are being examined in regard to HS3, the upcoming Conservative Party conference in Manchester offers the perfect chance for her to seize the initiative and show a firm commitment to the north of England by giving the scheme the go-ahead.