The Yorkshire Post Says: Labour makes its Brexit pitch

Labour’s top brass are keen to take the initiative on a number of key issues during this week’s party conference.

It’s why shadow chancellor John McDonnell took to the stage yesterday and said a future Labour government would bring “wasteful” PFI contracts back in to the public sector. And it’s why shadow culture secretary Tom Watson is today expected to say that bookmakers could be forced to pay a new levy to help treat problem gamblers if the party wins the next election.

Such proposals will no doubt go down well with some voters, however the defining political issue of our time – Brexit – is the one that is arguably the most problematic for Labour given the sharp differences of opinion that exist between the leadership and some of the party’s high-profile MPs.

It wasn’t among a list of ‘priority’ motions which were chosen by conference delegates, which sparked a row over why more time was not being given to such a crucial topic.

Sir Keir Starmer did at least attempt to spell out his party’s position. The shadow Brexit secretary told party members that options for retaining the benefits of the customs union and single market should not be “swept off the table” and emphasised the importance of adopting a “sensible” approach when it comes to Brexit.

However, it is Brexit Secretary David Davis and the Prime Minister who are tasked with leading Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Negotiations thus far have been painstakingly slow, which is why Theresa May wanted to use her speech in Florence last week to restore momentum to a process that has been stalling.

Mr Davis and his UK team of negotiators started their fourth round of talks with EU officials in Brussels last night and it is they, not Labour’s leaders and their rhetoric, who will decide our future.

