The Yorkshire Post says: Labour MPs in Leave constituencies caught between a rock and a hard place on Brexit bill

Labour MPs representing Leave-voting constituencies find themselves facing what is rapidly becoming an all-too-familiar dilemma as the tortuous legislative process of departing the European Union continues.

In the wake of the General Election, where many promised their electorate that they would respect the referendum result and not block the progress of Brexit, they have found themselves placed in a difficult position over the repeal Bill.

Measures which seeks to transpose relevant EU law on to the UK statute book to ensure there are no gaps in legislation at the point of departure in March 2019 are being opposed by

Jeremy Corbyn on the grounds they represent a “power-grab by the Government” that would give Ministers authority to amend laws without full scrutiny.

With the result of the vote due in the early hours of this morning after The Yorkshire Post goes to print, two prominent Yorkshire Labour MPs have already broken ranks with Mr Corbyn to say they will be abstaining – a decision that effectively backs the Government’s stance on the matter.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint accused opponents of the bill of wanting to “thwart the result of the EU referendum and prevent or delay the UK leaving the EU”, while insisting Labour should be looking to amend the legislation rather than kill it at the first opportunity. As she accurately points out, whoever was in Government would have to pass a Bill of this nature as Brexit approaches.

Long-serving Rother Valley MP Kevin Barron has also decided to abstain, saying that to vote against the Bill “would be a direct contradiction of the promises I made and was elected on only a few months ago”.

The die was cast when the public voted to leave the EU in June 2016. But if it wasn’t clear enough already, the arguments about the right way to do so will continue for many months to come.