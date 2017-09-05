The Yorkshire Post Says: Most surprising thing about paramedic drug testing? It wasn't in place already

PERHAPS the most surprising aspect of Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s decision to consider introducing random drug and alcohol testing for its paramedics is that such checks are not already in place.

After all, bus and train drivers are already subject to tests, together with airline pilots, and those tasked with driving ambulances have an equally onerous responsibility. However, the majority of crews will have nothing to fear from such a policy.

This is why such checks are a key condition of a contract being sought by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to run patient transport services in the south of the county. If users of such services want such a reassurance, its up to the ambulance service to allay any concerns that exist.

And, as the first organisation of its type to consider such an approach, Yorkshire Ambulance Service – as a responsible employer – has an opportunity to shape this policy by making sure its staff have the necessary support in place to deal with the stresses of their job.

As a spokesman confirmed to The Yorkshire Post, it regards alcohol and drug dependency as an illness and seeks to support any staff member affected by this.

As always, early intervention is critical and the challenge now is persuading paramedics – and the health unions – that such an approach is, in fact, in the best interests of staff and patients alike.