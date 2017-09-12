The Yorkshire Post says: No going back on Brexit now - but life after the EU doesn't have to be hell

FOR the benefit of those Europhiles who still hope to halt Britain’s exit from the European Union, there’s no turning back.

MPs voted to give the people a referendum, the country voted for Brexit, Parliament ratified the result when it triggered Article 50 and now the process is underway to incorporate European rules and regulations into UK law after the EU (Withdrawal) Bill passed its first major Commons obstacle.

To seek to thwart the country’s decision on June 23 last year, and subsequent majority votes in the Houses of Parliament, would be the ultimate betrayal of democracy. The challenge now is making the most of Brexit. And, while the focus is on the Labour dissenters who defied Jeremy Corbyn and chose to put people before party, it’s Theresa May who faces the greatest test after 157 amendments were tabled, many by senior Tories sympathetic towards the EU.

This will require skilful handling by the Government which has not shown the greatest adroitness to date. Though there will, inevitably, be limits on the time that can be devoted to each suggested change, it would also be remiss of Mrs May’s own team to impose rigid constraints on the duration of debates – it would suggest Ministers are only interested on taking back control, to paraphrase the successful Leave campaign, on their own terms under so-called Henry VIII powers and exceeding their authority. Likewise, it would be detrimental if MPs opposed to Brexit simply tried to thwart the process – such wrecking tactics would only prolong the economic uncertainty at a time when business and industry wants as much certainty as possible as the country enters the unknown. Backbench interventions should, where possible, be constructive.

As such, The Yorkshire Post does not hesitate to endorse the words of the Remain-supporting Caroline Flint after the Don Valley MP told Parliament: “Life post-Brexit is not a choice between nirvana and a living hell. Some changes will be better and some will be worse, and much will pass unnoticed.

We either work to make the best of it, or simply damn it for not being perfect. This calls for honest endeavour and compromise on all sides.”

If more of her colleagues on both sides of the political and Brexit divide showed similar pragmatism, the public might have more faith in the ability of this country’s leaders to negotiate a settlement that works for Britain.