The Yorkshire Post says: No time to cry over spilt milk as Brexit puts dairy farmers at risk

WITH Brexit Secretary David Davis suggesting that negotiations with the EU are likely to go down to the wire, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock immediately used Prime Minister’s Questions to raise the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union before Parliament votes on the final outcome.

Yet, while Brexit is becoming even more toxic with each twist and turn, the livelihoods of families are at stake and the political power struggle does not always reflect this.

Take farming and the insightful White Paper produced by Dairy UK. Unlike some of the more pessimistic trade bodies, it has had the foresight to also highlight the opportunities while reminding the Government that UK dairy processors currently process 14 billion litres of milk supplied by 13,000 dairy farmers, that they directly employ 23,000 staff and a further 50,000 individuals are employed on dairy farms in the UK.

Like other industries, it’s critical that Ministers, and others, acknowledge, and then start addressing, the legitimate concerns of dairy farmers and others about the supply of labour, and the ability to export world-leading produce, rather than continuing to rage amongst themselves about the political process, an argument which is doing little to solve the myriad challenges that lie ahead.

Time is already running out as March 2019 approaches.