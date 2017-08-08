The Yorkshire Post says: Priceless legacy of Sir Ken Morrison

Sir Ken Morrison was a giant of the Yorkshire business world, taking an egg and butter stall and building it up into a supermarket empire.

After passing away in February at the age of 85, it has now been confirmed that Sir Ken’s business acumen allowed him to leave behind an estate worth £235m.

His vast fortune will go on trust to his third wife, Lynne, and five children, but his real legacy will be the creation of what is now Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket and the 500 stores that bear his name and provide employment to tens of thousands of people.

Sir Ken committed a great deal of his time to charitable causes, opening the Born in Bradford project in 2007 in his beloved home city in an effort to research why babies born in Bradford were so prone to illness.

He also set up the Ken and Edna Morrison Charitable Trust, which last year awarded grants of £144,000 to charities in West Yorkshire. Sir Ken will never be forgotten in Yorkshire.