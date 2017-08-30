The Yorkshire Post Says: Pride in Diana's legacy

echoes with 20 years ago. Today they are grown men, but two decades ago they were bewildered, grief-stricken boys who had just lost their mother.

William was 15 years old and Harry just 12 when Diana, along with Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul were killed when their Mercedes crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Her death sent shockwaves around the world and the subsequent images of the young princes walking behind the horse-drawn gun carriage transporting their mother’s coffin through the streets of London are etched in the public’s memory.

The royal brothers are still living with the devastating emotional impact of her death and chose this anniversary year to talk candidly about the effect it has had.

Diana helped change public attitudes to those living with HIV or children maimed by landmines and now William and Harry, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, are using their mental health campaign, Heads Together, to encourage people to talk about their problems.

Twenty years after her untimely death, Diana lives on in her sons who are changing the face of the British monarchy just as she did. They have her empathy and compassion which they have put to good use, whether as an air ambulance pilot in William’s case, or through Harry’s pioneering Invictus Games. That, surely, is a legacy of which she would undoubtedly be very proud.

Read more:

Princess Diana: A common touch that bridged social divides

Andrew Vine: Diana changed us all, but was it always for the good?

Jayne Dowle: We were all affected by Diana's death

Diana's death began an age of public emotion