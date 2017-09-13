The Yorkshire Post says: Public sector pay cap ending is good news - but Jeremy Corbyn still needs to get real

THE Government’s decision to abolish the public sector pay cap is politically prudent – even Theresa May could not justify the policy of restraint when put on the spot by a nurse at York during the election.

Yet, while Jeremy Corbyn and the trade unions would write a blank cheque without hesitation, Ministers need to wait until the Budget when the state of public finances will reveal the wriggle room at Chancellor Philip Hammond’s disposal.

Though cynics will say this announcement was made to lessen the likelihood of crippling strikes across the pay sector, the country still needs to spend within its means and show a level of realism that, neverthelesss, will still frustrate Mr Corbyn and his left-wing cohorts.

After all, the cost of living is not just an issue for public workers – those employed in the private sector have also seen their incomes squeezed since the collapse of Northern Rock exactly a decade ago – and this should not be forgotten.

That said, most taxpayers would argue that teachers, nurses and other key workers are worth every penny – and more.