The Yorkshire Post says: The Apprentice is in danger of giving vital job schemes a bad name

If Britain is to properly address fears over a post-Brexit skills gap, then apprentices are going to have an inestimable role to play.

It’s a fact recognised by the Government which has set an ambitious target of three million apprenticeships by 2020.

To do so, it needs the support of businesses like those singled out for praise at the regional National Apprenticeship Awards that were held in York this week.

These awards showcase the huge benefits they bring and the significant contribution that young recipients make in the workplace.

Contrast this with The Apprentice which has become increasingly littered with fawning individuals whose talent rarely matches their over-sized egos. The TV reality show may be good entertainment in the eyes of some people, but it is in danger of giving apprentices a bad name.

Thank goodness there are so many firms, both big and small, flying the flag for apprenticeships here. Perhaps Lord Sugar should see this work for himself.