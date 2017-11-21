The Yorkshire Post says: The future of Angela Merkel can not get in the way of Brexit talks

THERESA May’s own election miscalculation has masked – until now – the political predicament of her German counterpart Angela Merkel whose attempt to forge a post-election coalition at the Bundestag has failed for now.

Though coalitions are one of the checks and balances that help to underpin Germany’s post-war democracy, each of the permeations following September’s poll appears unfavourable for Mrs Merkel, not least because of the rise of the far right, and her days as Europe’s most powerful politician do seem to be numbered.

With Chancellor Merkel’s ruling CDU party having lost ground to its key opponents, and clearly reluctant to call another election from a position of political weakness, this power vacuum has the potential to derail the Brexit timetable still further.

It is said that the EU will be reluctant to take decisions over Britain’s so-called ‘divorce bill’, the precursor to trade talks, while Mrs Merkel is effectively sidelined as Germany’s domestic considerations take precedence after Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of Germany, reminded all parties yesterday of their duty to try to form a government.

However, if this happens, it’s only likely to fuel further resentment here about the EU and its handling of Brexit talks to date. Irrespective of who leads Germany – and Britain for that matter – in the future the priority is negotiating a bespoke trade deal that is mutually beneficial to the UK and European Union. Just because Mrs Merkel appears out of the equation, this should not be insurmountable if there is a modicum of pragmatism.