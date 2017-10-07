The Yorkshire Post says: The game that Yorkshire can't lose: Leeds v Castleford in the Rugby League Grand Final

THE rivalry between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers will be just as passionate on the pitch as it will be in the stands of Old Trafford where the crowd will comfortably exceed the number of unfortunate souls at Wembley to witness England qualify for football’s World Cup.

Two proud rugby communities from Yorkshire going head-to-head for the Grand Final, it is undoubtedly the biggest game in Castleford’s 91-year history while Leeds – serial winners of their sport’s showcase event – have high standards and expectations of thier own to meet.

And then there’s the human stories – Castleford’s talisman Luke Gale, this year’s Man of Steel, leading the charge three weeks after having his appendix removed or Rob Burrow, the smallest man in the sport, playing his final game for Leeds Rhinos before hanging up his boots.

Thankfully this is one final where Yorkshire can’t lose, not least because of the values that both clubs hold dear on and off the field.