The Yorkshire Post Says: The Turner Prize is another feather in Hull's cap

It’s estimated 400,000 people have already flocked to the Ferens Art Gallery this year – more than three times the annual average – and organisers believe a further 100,000 will visit the gallery to cast their eye over the work of the four contenders for this year’s Turner Prize.

The Turner Prize exhibition opens today at the gallery – the first time it’s been held in Yorkshire – as Hull continues to enjoy its remarkable tenure as UK City of Culture.

The prize has a reputation for being controversial – past winners include Martin Creed whose piece featured a light going on and off – and has been criticised as a triumph of style over substance.

It has, however, been won by some of our greatest living artists and this year’s contenders offer up work more rooted in tradition.

Art is supposed to provoke strong opinions and the Turner Prize does exactly that, and the fact the exhibition is coming to Hull is yet another feather in the City of Culture’s cap.

Read more:

Hull's amazing transformation to become City of Culture

Hull to host Turner Prize exhibition