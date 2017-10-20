The Yorkshire Post Says: The unsung hero - a coach who made the Brownlees

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee need no introduction.

They are global icons renowned around the world for their triathlon triumphs, their will to win and, crucially, their sportsmanship and humanity. Yet West Yorkshire’s very own brothers-in-arms are the first to admit that they owe their success to a superb support team, headed by their remarkable coach Malcolm Brown.

The unsung hero of British sport, he’s inspired Leeds-based triathletes to an unprecedented five Olympic medals and 89 multiple World, Commonwealth and European medals (including 37 gold).

Indicative of how Team GB’s fortunes have been transformed by great coaches, it would be very fitting if Brown’s retirement coincided with him lifting the lifetime achievement accolade at the UK Coaching Awards after making the shortlist. The man who made the Brownlees, how many other coaches have made such a positive impact – in any sport? Not many.

Read more:

Why the Leeds Triathlon Centre plays a key role in the sport's success