The Yorkshire Post says: Theresa May's Brexit balancing act could buy her time

AN act of political pragmatism – or a speech that betrays hard-line Brexiteers? Inevitably Theresa May’s carefully-crafted balancing act speech in Florence will be viewed through this prism, even more so after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s recent navel-gazing.

Theresa May in Florence. PA

Yet the principle at stake, the amount Britain is honour-bound to pay to Brussels when it leaves the European Union, is one which goes to the heart of the country’s future relationship with its partners and allies.

With the EU’s seven-year funding cycle not due to end until 2021, and Britain committed – and duty-bound – to honouring pre-existing financial obligations, Mrs May’s proposed downpayment, reportedly £17.6bn, may help to reassure her European counterparts that she’s a woman of her word.

Yet, while she will hope that this commitment breaks the current impasse between Britain and the EU, maintains single market access during a period of transition and paves the way for the start of the trade talks sought by business leaders, it will perturb those who fear the PM is backsliding over Brexit.

However, as Europe awaits the outcome of this weekend’s elections in Germany before assessing Mrs May’s pitch to be a partner of the EU, the speech did receive a muted response and it remains to be seen whether her more Eurosceptic colleagues, like Mr Johnson, break ranks at the forthcoming Tory conference. For, while Mrs May tried to provide some clarity, all she appears to have achieved is a new holding position. The question is whether this new policy position holds firm.