The Yorkshire Post says: We won't apologise for highlighting worrying trend of suicide in our county

THE Yorkshire Post makes no apology for highlighting the number of people from this region taking their own lives in spite of a welcome reduction in such occurrences.

Not only is every such death a personal tragedy, but the grief-stricken friends and family of the deceased are left wondering whether they could have done anything.

As this newspaper’s award-winning loneliness campaign has so ably demonstrated, issues pertaining to health and wellbeing can only be tackled if they’re brought out into the open and tackled sensitively.

For, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, the vulnerable probably don’t realise the network of goodwill, and practical support, that already exists and will help them to come to terms with their demons.

It is illustrated by the groups that meet every Monday night; part of an initiative set up by former rugby league player Luke Ambler after the death of his brother-in-law Andy.

Called Andy’s Man Club in honour of a young man who ended his life at the age of 23, it’s actually helping men to come together to talk about their feelings in a supportive environment.

So successful, 100 more towns, cities and communities want to become part of an initiative which reflects the fact that nearly three-quarters of suicide victims are male.

By shining a light on these statistics, and how such groups are complementing the long-established work of charities like the Samaritans, this weekend’s awareness-raising exercise will have been worthwhile if just one person is prepared to seek the counsel of others before it is too late.