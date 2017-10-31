The Yorkshire Post says: Why MPs must act now to show zero tolerance on sexual harassment

IT is ironic that the Government’s own website – gov.uk – includes a section on the correct procedures to follow when it comes to reconciling workplace disputes.

After all, the one institution that does not appear to be totally compliant with the strictures is the Houses of Parliament, which appears to have been unable, or unwilling, to investigate multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

It does not inspire confidence. Just because MPs are regarded as self-employed is no excuse for Parliament not having proper protocols in place where any individual, from a senior politician to a researcher or humble menial worker, can report harassment or misconduct.

Even more disturbing is the extent to which each of the main parties appears to have given succour to the alleged perpetrators by turning a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

If there’s one lesson to be learned from the abuse scandals of recent times, it is that no one should suffer in silence any longer and, once again, the political establishment appears to find itself on the back foot.

Yet, while political leaders have expressed a desire to overhaul Parliament’s procedures, Speaker John Bercow’s impatience was clear when he stressed that the onus should be on the main parties to make their grievance procedures fit for purpose in the meantime.

As former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman said so forcefully, no woman – or man – should be subjected to sexual advances, or intimidating behaviour, from their sleazy political superiors. Not only should complainants be entitled to anonymity, but grievance procedures need to be credible, enforceable, accessible, transparent and independent.

To pass these tests, Westminster must act hastily and adopt a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to sexual harassment before its reputation is besmirched still further.