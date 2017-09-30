The Yorkshire Post says: Why Radio 1 is still going strong, 50 years later

Fifty years after BBC Radio 1, 2, 3 and 4 were brought in to replace redundant old stations, such as the Home Service and The Light Programme, they are still going strong.

Just as e-books haven’t killed off the good-old paperback, so radio has survived the rise of television and the internet and remains an integral part of our daily lives.

The BBC has produced many of radio’s greatest personalities and voices down the years including the incomparable Terry Wogan and John Peel, while some of the original DJs, like Tony Blackburn, can still be heard on the airwaves today.

There is a unique bond between presenters and their audience which explains the enduring appeal of so many long-running shows. Test Match Special presenter Jonathan Agnew could have been speaking for any number of radio programmes when he said recently that its remit was to provide company - even friendship - for its legion of listeners. He was quite right, too.