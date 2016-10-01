Theresa May becomes oldest PM since Margaret Thatcher

Theresa May became the oldest prime minister since Margaret Thatcher when she turned 60 today.

The milestone birthday comes nearly three months after she took the keys to No 10 following the shock Brexit result that led David Cameron to quit.

Labour’s Gordon Brown was just shy of his 60th birthday when he left office after the 2010 general election.

Tony Blair and John Major were both 54 on leaving Downing Street and Mr Cameron was just 49.

Mrs May is expected to spend much of the day working as she prepares for her first Conservative conference as Prime Minister.

Downing Street said there was “nothing public planned” to celebrate the landmark birthday.