Theresa May commits to foreign aid spending amid 'uncertain' election

Theresa May has reaffirmed her party's commitment to spending 0.7 percent of income on foreign aid, as she echoed Jeremy Corbyn's warning that the result of next month's snap election is far from decided.

Speaking at a campaign event in her Maidenhead constituency, the Prime Minister offered an early indication of the contents of the new Conservative manifesto as she confirmed that the controversial aid target would remain.

She also refused to rule-out abandoning David Cameron's pledge to keep the costly pensions triple lock in place until 2020, stating only that her party is "[supporting] people in their old age".

And she once again insisted that the Tories are the only party with a plan that will "take this country not just through Brexit, but beyond Brexit" to deliver a "stronger [and] more secure future".

Her speech came as Lib Dem leader Tim Farron kicked-off his party' election campaign at a rally in Manchester.

The Westmorland MP issued a direct challenge to Mr Corbyn as he claimed his party is ready to "take the fight" to Labour's northern heartlands.

"From Manchester to Newcastle, even lifelong Labour supporters are feeling let down by a party that has betrayed their values and taken their votes for granted," he said.



"This election is a chance for them to change direction of the country."

Addressing workers at a toothpaste factory in Berkshire, Mrs May claimed she is taking nothing for granted ahead of the June 8 poll.

This is despite some polls putting her party 24 points ahead of Labour, and forecasting a Tory majority in the Commons of 100 seats.

"The election campaign has only just begun... [and] the result is not certain," she said.

"I'm going to be out and about campaigning across the whole of the United Kingdom and I'm going to be out and about campaigning and meeting people in all different communities across the United Kingdom."

Her comments follow similar assertions by the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that the result of the election is not a "foregone conclusion".

But they also follow claims that recent polls are inaccurate and the contest could be much closer.

Responding to questions from reporters, Mrs May also revealed that she will maintain Britain's commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid if the Conservatives win the general election.

She said the pledge "remains and will remain" and that she is proud of the work the UK is doing abroad, for example in helping to tackle the Ebola crisis in Africa.

This appears to put to bed any speculation that she was ready to scrap the target after coming under pressure from her own MPs.

However, it was noted that she did not rule out rejecting the OECD definition of aid spending in favour of a system that includes investment in security and defence.

Mrs May was also asked whether older people can expect to see their pensions continue to rise, as they have done under the so-called triple lock introduced by David Cameron.

She gave no indication that she intends to preserve her predecessor's promised to keep the system in place until 2020, saying only that: "Pensioners today are £1,250 better off as a result of action that has been taken.

"We were very clear about the need to support people in their old age, and that's exactly what we've done."

