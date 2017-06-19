Theresa May determined to lead Britain through ‘challenging times’ amid rumours of imminent challenge

Theresa May has spoken of her determination to lead the country through the “challenging times” ahead amid growing speculation of an imminent Tory leadership challenge.

The Prime Minister will face a key test of her authority tomorrow as she sets out her government’s legislative agenda in a Queen’s Speech that will cover the next two years.

Downing Street has expressed confidence that the speech will secure “sufficient support” in the Commons to pass, despite Mrs May’s failure to finalise a deal with the DUP.

But even if she overcomes this crucial hurdle, successors are already reported to be lining up to replace her in anticipation of a contest being triggered within weeks.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman was forced to defend her leadership in response to sustained criticism of Mrs May’s performance in the weeks following the general election.

A poll carried out amid the fall-out from the Grenfell towerblock fire and ongoing talks between the government and DUP puts Labour three points ahead of the Tories, with almost half of respondents saying Mrs May should resign.

But asked whether the Prime Minister has considered resigning in light of these events, a Downing Street spokesman appeared to dismiss the suggestion, as she pointed to Mrs May’s continued involvement in the Grenfell taskforce and decision to proceed with the Queen’s Speech on Wednesday as evidence of her leadership abilities.

“These are incredibly challenging times, with two terrible incidents in recent weeks, and [the Prime Minister] is leading the country through them,” they said.

However, it was reported over the weekend that Brexiteers within the Conservative Party are lining up to force a leadership contest if there is any sign of the government backsliding on plans to leave the Single Market and jurisdiction of the European Courts.

Other members are supposedly giving Mrs May 10 days to prove herself – with all eyes on next week’s Commons vote on the Queen’s Speech – while some MPs believe she will step down of her own accord once Brexit talks are complete to give her successor time to prepare before the next general election.

The Queen’s Speech itself is expected to be minimalist in terms of detail and new commitments – both to avoid opposition and allow for the legislative burden of Brexit.

However, it will include a commitment to legislating for phase two of HS2, which will connect the Midlands to the North West.

The Chancellor Philip Hammond also hinted on Sunday that the government may ease up on aspects of its austerity policy, which is a key area of disagreement between the Tories and the DUP.

He claimed the Government is “not deaf” to the message conveyed by the election result and accepts that people “are weary of the long slog”.

Labour has said it will bring forward its own alternative Queen’s Speech in a bid to challenge the Tories’ claim to government.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn said the party is ready to “put forward a serious programme of government”.