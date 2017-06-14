Theresa May expected to finalised deal with DUP today despite warnings over Northern Irish peace process

Downing Street was last night said to be confident of reaching an agreement with the DUP before close of play today, signalling an end to days of uncertainty over the future leadership of the country.

Sources close to negotiations were quoted as saying that “significant progress” had been made during talks with the party leaders yesterday afternoon, and a deal that would see Theresa May govern with the support of the DUP’s 10 MPs could be finalised within 24 hours.

The reports came as senior Tory figures warned the Prime Minister against entering into a formal alliance with the Northern Irish party, claiming it could put the peace process in the country at risk.

It also came amid speculation about what the DUP will demand in return for their support, with claims that this could include an increase to defence spending and greater investment in Northern Ireland’s infrastructure.

DUP leader Arlene Foster arrived at Downing Street shortly after midday on Tuesday to begin negotiations over a proposed “confidence and supply” arrangement with the Conservatives.

Mrs May first revealed her intention to work with the highly conservative party on Friday after her decision to call a snap general election left her with no overall majority in the Commons.

The talks went on for several hours, with a brief pause while the Prime Minister was required in Parliament to mark the election of the Speaker.

Mrs May later left for Paris where she was due to hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron – but it is understood that the negotiations will continue today.

Commenting after her initial meeting with the Prime Minister, Ms Foster told reporters she was optimistic of finalising a deal “sooner than later”. She said the two parties have “had some very good discussions” and both sides want to bring “stability to the UK Government”.

A Downing Street source added the talks had been “constructive” but refused to put a timescale on when they would conclude. However, individuals close to the process were quoted by Sky News yesterday as predicting that an agreement “should be wrapped up within 24 hours”.

It is understood that the Conservatives are seeking a “confidence and supply” deal that would see the 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs lend Mrs May their support for key votes.

Speaking ahead of the Downing Street meeting, the former Prime Minister Sir John Major criticised the plans, claiming it could undermine the “fragile” Northern Irish peace process.

He told the BBC it was “fundamental” that the UK government remains “impartial between all the competing interests” in the country.

“The danger is that however much any government tries, they will not be seen to be impartial if they are locked into a parliamentary deal at Westminster with one of the Northern Ireland parties,” he said.

Sir John was also among those debating what the DUP will ask for in exchange for their services. He suggested the key issue would be money, but any hint that the Tories were offering “cash for votes” could see the party lose votes “by the bucketload” at a subsequent election.

Others have stated that Ms Foster’s party will demand a commitment to spending two percent of GDP on defence, that does not include non-military spending.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday accused Mrs May of embarking on a “coalition of chaos” with the DUP. He reportedly told Tuesday’s meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party to remain in campaign mode, adding: “The government Theresa May is putting together is weak... We are now a government in waiting.”