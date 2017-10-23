Theresa May fails to quash fears of a Brexit 'cliff edge'

Pro-EU MPs have expressed alarm that Britain could leave the European Union without any transition period if there is no deal on a new free trade agreement.

In the Commons, Theresa May said in order to have a transition to a new partnership arrangement with the EU following Brexit, the terms of that arrangement would have to be clear.

Following last week’s EU summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister said she remained “confident” she would be able to get that “new, deep and special partnership” with the EU. However,

Labour MPs said if she failed to get an agreement and there was no transition, businesses would face the “cliff-edge” break which they had long feared when Britain leaves in March 2019.

Mrs May told the House: “The point of the implementation period is to put in place the practical changes necessary to move to the future partnership. In order to have that you need to know what the future partnership is going to be.”

The Prime Minister was pressed by Labour former Cabinet minister Yvette Cooper, a Yorkshire MP, who warned Britain could be forced to fall back on World Trade Organisation rules.

Former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie, a former Shipley MP, also urged her to commit to negotiating a transitional arrangement separate from a trade deal.

“It is the cliff-edge that the business community want to know will not be there in 2019,” he said. He later tweeted that her refusal to offer the reassurance he was demanding would be a “disaster” for business planning.

Following her statement, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said she should act to lift the “shadow of uncertainty” hanging over business.

The row came after a leak of a draft letter intended for Brexit Secretary David Davis, another Yorkshire MP, from five of Britain’s biggest business lobby groups which emphasised the need for transitional arrangements to be agreed “as soon as possible”. The private letter, signed by the CBI, British Chambers of Commerce, manufacturing trade body EEF, the Institute of Directors and the Federation of Small Businesses, said firms were facing serious decisions which with “consequences for jobs and investment in the UK”.

Downing Street said the details of the transition, or “implementation period”, would have to be discussed alongside the final trade deal.

“The implementation period is a bridge to where we are headed in terms of the future relationship with the EU,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Of course you need to know what that future relationship looks like in terms of the implementation period.”

Mrs May told MPs: “I am ambitious and positive about Britain’s future and these negotiations.”

However Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed her statement as “Groundhog Day”, saying the impasse in the negotiations remained because of divisions within the Cabinet. “The Prime Minister is too weak to do anything about it,” he said.