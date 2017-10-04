Theresa May plants herself in the centre-ground as she pledges to ’renew the British dream’

Theresa May’s bid to reboot her premiership with a promise to “renew the British Dream” was today overshadowed by a series of disastrous interruptions.

After being cut-off mid-speech by a heckler wielding Borish Johnson’s P45, the Conservative leader then suffered a coughing fit that at times left her inaudible.

She nevertheless powered through – with the encouragement of her Cabinet and an auditorium of party members – to unveil a raft of new policies on housing, healthcare and energy prices.

And loyal ministers rallied to her defence as they took to the airwaves and social media to praise her “bravery” and “sense of duty.

The closing speech to conference was seen as a defining moment for Mrs May’s efforts to revitalize her fragile leadership.

The first indication of a new direction emerged on Sunday with the announcement of a freeze on student tuition fees.

This bold pitch for the youth vote prompted criticism from Mrs May’s opponents, who drew parallels with Labour’s manifesto pledge to scrap fees altogether.

But in a clear sign that she intends to plant the Conservative Party firmly in the political centre-ground, she went on to announce a series of Miliband-esque policies, including legislation to impose a cap on energy prices.

Spelling out her core agenda, she told supporters it was their party’s “ historic mission” to “renew the British dream” – a dream that “for too many people... feels increasingly out of reach”.

“The effects of the financial crisis... linger. The boom in the housing market means that while some have done very well, for many the chance of getting onto the housing ladder has become a distant dream,” Mrs May told conference.

“We must renew [this] dream through a determined programme of economic and social reform. A programme that champions our belief in free markets by being prepared to reform them when they don’t work. That ensures our economy and society work for everyone in every pasrt of the country, not just the privileged few.

“None of this will be easy, there will be obstacles and barriers along the way.

“So let us go forward together, confident in our values, clear in our vision [and] sure in our purpose.”

The Conservative leader was under pressure to use today’s address to apologise for June’s election result. Taking to the stage, a humble Mrs May drew applause as she acknowledged that the campaign “fell short”, telling delegates: “I hold my hands up for that. I take responsibility... I am sorry.”

But just minutes into the speech, she was interrupted by a heckler handing her a fake P45 which he claimed was from the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

There were several moments of confusion as the crowd tried to work out what was happening, followed by shock that a member of the public had been allowed to get so close to the Prime Minister unchecked.

Mrs May was beginning to hit her stride again when she succumbed to a cough that plagued the remainder of her speech.

This resulted in several long pauses while she stopped to sip water, while in some parts of the speech her voice became so hoarse that audience struggled to hear.

But Cabinet members and party activists came to her support, giving her several standing ovations as she battled through the speech.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt praised the Prime Minister’s “tremendous sense of duty”, adding that she “came across as very human”.

Business Minster Margot James took to Twitter to applaud her “great bravery”, while policy chief George freeman claimed Mrs May’s “faltering” voice demonstrated her “tenacity” and “commitment to go through the adversity”.