These Christmas lights bring 100 people a night to a North Yorkshire village

It all started with just one illuminated reindeer about 20 years ago and now comprises hundreds of lights that take four weeks for Eric Marshall to fix into place.

The 77-year-old and his wife Jean attract visitors from far and wide to feast their eyes on a wonderland of Christmas lights that adorn the front garden of the couple’s home, named Sunnyside, in the North Yorkshire village of Bagby near Thirsk. All donations from the public who visit go to the local St Mary’s Church.

The spectacular array of Christmas lights that adorn the garden of Eric and Jean Marshall's Bagby home. Pictures: Gary Longbottom

Since this year’s switch-on, on December 2, hundreds of people have made the trip to take in the multi-coloured festive spectacle.

Mr Marshall said: “Sometimes we get over 100 people a night.

“I enjoy raising money for the church and seeing the families at the gate.”

The attraction has expanded again this year.

“The neighbours rather like it. One of our next door neighbours is new and he asked me to put some in his garden too, so I have.”

The lights will stay switched on, as is tradition, until the 12th day after Christmas, regardless of the size of his electricity bill.

“I pay by direct debit so I tend to put it in a drawer and forget about it,” Mr Marshall said.