Thief stole charity box from Hull post office before cycling away with accomplice

A thief grabbed a charity box from the counter of a post office in Hull.

The man had asked for a form after entering Newland Avenue Post Office at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Once other customers left the shop, he grabbed the charity box from the counter and ran off towards Lambert Street.

He then passed the charity box to a second man on a bike and they cycled away.

The first suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, slim and between 5ft 7in and 5ft 8in tall, with short, dark hair. He wore a dark grey jacket and jeans.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting incident number 16/10296/17.