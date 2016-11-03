Thieves carry out double burglary in same street

Burglars targeted two properties in the same street for break-ins yesterday (Wednesday).

The thieves broke into a home on Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, between 4pm and 5pm.

And just hours later, burglars broke into EAT at No 3 Cafe in Stonefall Avenue using a brick at around 11pm.

They stole a small amount of cash.

In the first burglary, the thieves entered the home through an unlocked back door and stole bank card which have since been used.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who has any information about either burglary to come forward.

They are also urging residents to ensure that they always lock all their doors, even if they are at home, and to leave lights on when you are out to deter criminals.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police on 101.