Thieves make off with £7000 gear from building site in Scarborough

Have your say

Thieves stole £7,000 worth of tools and laptops from a building site at Eastfield, near Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a break-in sometime between 5pm on Friday 23 September and 7am on Monday 25 September.

Thieves targeted part of the site being used by builders from Keepmoat, who are working on the Capella development.

Some items were found discarded in the area around Dale Edge and anyone who saw or heard a vehicle or people acting suspiciously is asked to come forward.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.