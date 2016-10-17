Thieves raided Pickering club during burglary

Thieves raided games machines and the bar during a burglary at a club in Pickering.

The burglars struck in the early hours of Wednesday, October 12 at Pickering Recreation Club, in Mill Lane.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "In the early hours of Wednesday 12 October 2016, the recreation club on Mill Lane in Pickering was broken into.

"A great deal of damage was caused by the offenders, who broke into gaming machines, pool tables and the bar area."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and contact 101.