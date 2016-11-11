Thieves steal 600 bottles of wine

Thieves have made off with a huge haul of wine worth thousands of pounds.

Around 600 bottles were stolen after being delivered to a shop in Langbar, near Ilkley, on Tuesday (November 8).

A pallet containing Domaine des Vercheres Macon Villages 2014, which retails for around £14 a bottle and originates from the Burgundy region of France, was last seen at 8pm and had disappeared the following morning.

There were also around 300 bottles of other varieties of wine in the pallet, which would have required a vehicle to move from the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft, or who is offered wine for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact them.

Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Stephen Peachman, of Harrogate Police, or email stephen.peachman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12160203847 when passing information.