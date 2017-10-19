Thieves steal cash machine using tractor in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the attempted theft of a cash machine from Sainsbury's supermarket in Whitby.

The incident occurred at the Stainsacre Lane store at 1.43am today (Thursday 19 October).

From initial enquiries, it is believed a group of three or four men tried to remove the ATM from the wall using a telehandler tractor unit. This vehicle along with a white Ford Transit van were recovered from the scene.

It is believed the suspects made off in a silver Audi estate car in the direction of Scarborough.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects. Forensic examinations are being conducted at the scene of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could locate the suspects are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170187421 when providing details about this investigation.