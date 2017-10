Have your say

Thieves stole a convertible car during a burglary in Hull.

The burglary happened between 10pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday at a home in Glasgow Street, Hull.

Police are now trying to trace the stolen car - a yellow Volkswagen Golf convertible - which has a soft black roof.

The thieves also stole a laptop and a man's wristwatch.

The vehicle's registration is JR02 85Y.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 16/48654/17.