Thieves steal gardening equipment from Doncaster charity

Thieves have stolen gardening equipment used by a Doncaster charity.

They struck at an Age UK compound at Ten Pound Walk over the weekend, stealing equipment including lawn mowers, a strimmer, a hedge cutter, a drill, spades and forks.

Age UK runs a gardening service for people over the age of 50, with around 100 regular clients.

The charity said thieves cut their way through fencing to get into a secure compound, where a van was raided for the equipment inside.

A spokesma said: "Unfortunately over the bank holiday our secure yard was broken into and all our gardening equipment was stolen.

"Obviously this will cause a disruption to our gardening service which is relied upon by many older people in Doncaster.

"If we don't get the equipment back we will need to replace it, which is something which we have not budgeted for."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.