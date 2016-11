Thieves stole cash and a safe from a bed shop in Ripon.

The burglars targeted the Simply Beds store, in Dallamires Lane, at around 1am on Friday, November 25.

And police have today appealed for witnesses to the burglary after a substantial amount of money was stolen.

The thieves stole the money from a petty cash box, and an on-site safe.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12160213175.