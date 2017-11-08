This branch of Greggs in Leeds is giving away FREE festive bakes today

Fancy a Greggs lunch today - without paying a penny?

A Leeds branch of the bakery is one of just 12 in the UK to be handing out free festive bakes today to celebrate the launch of their Christmas menu.

There will be 100 of the pastry snacks distributed at the Central Arcade shop today (Wednesday) from 11.30am.

They won't be officially going on sale until tomorrow.

Festive bakes are stuffed with chicken breast, sage and onion, sweetcure bacon and sage and cranberry sauce, and are wrapped in golden puff pastry. They normally retail for £1.50.

Please note that the offer is limited to the first 100 customers and no other Greggs outlets in Leeds are running the promotion.