This is the man who raided a Leeds bingo hall with a machete before using sister's car in getaway

Staff and customers at a Leeds bingo hall were threatened by axe and machete-wielding robbers during a £5,000 raid.

Leeds Crown Court heard masked men burst into Mecca Bingo, on Balm Road, Hunslet, but were chased away by brave customers.

Getaway driver Martin Sharp was jailed for five years after the court heard how he used his sister’s car to carry out the robbery on August 20 this year.

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said Sharp drove the Black Suzuki up to the entrance of the premises and two men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons got out and ran inside.

The pair barged into the foyer and ordered an assistant to hand over cash from the till.

