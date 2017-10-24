This is why you should ALWAYS visit McDonald's during these hours of the day

It's one of the most popular fast food chains in the world but now there's a way to make your McDonald's meal even better.

Millions of customers flock to McDonald's every day to enjoy a burger and fries, but are you getting the freshest food?

We all want to make sure we're having the freshest food at the fast-food chain but one McDonald's employee has finally come up with a solution to this.

Kamran Adnan, a McDonald's employee in London, has revealed that there are a couple of hints and tricks you should know about to get the freshest food.

Posting on question-and-answer site Quora, Kamran revealed that there are set times of the day when employees will serve the freshest meals.

This is because mystery shoppers routinely visit McDonald's between 12-2pm and 5-7pm and rate their experience.

Staff also have an idea when they are being visited by a mystery shopper because they will always ask for a receipt.

This is so they can get their food costs reimbursed by the company employing them.

Kamran posted: "In the UK we have 2 periods which are known as Gapbuster Times. Basically between 12-2 and 5pm-7pm workers have to be extra careful because that is when gapbusters (mystery shoppers), who are paid, visit McDonald's restaurants and rate their experience.

"This then goes to the overall store rating and every store manager will do everything to ensure this rating is as positive as possible.

"It is easy to spot a gapbuster because they always ask for a receipt (so they can get their food costs reimbursed by the company employing them).

"So, if you ask for a receipt in that time everyone will be immediately alert that you could be a potential gapbuster and they'll make sure to serve you the freshest burger and fries and give you priority over everyone else."

The Star has contacted McDonald's for a comment.