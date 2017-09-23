This new Facebook hoax is scaring people - don't fall victim to it

Have your say

A new Facebook hoax which has gained popularity this week is scaring some people into thinking they are being stalked.

Facebook users are being duped into spreading the myth that a ‘hidden list’ could expose your stalkers.

Those followers would be secretly stalking you, your statuses and updates.

The rumour says that Facebook would give you the list if you go to your settings, go to blocking and privacy, and type in ‘following me’.

When you type into the search bar, Facebook WILL give you a list of friends.

But what you’re seeing is actually just a list of people who share some letters with the words ‘following’ and ‘me’.

Fortunately, the myth is just that - a myth!