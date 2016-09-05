This toddler won’t forget his trip to the fire station

Firefighters in South Yorkshire were tasked with one of their more unusual rescues this afternoon.

Mum Nicola Frost turned up at Tankersley Fire Station at around 1.30pm after her four-year-old son got his head stuck in a toilet seat.

Crew members used cutters to snip the plastic seat free from around Luca’s head.

Firefighter Dave Rogers, said: “This was definitely one of our more unusual incidents, but we were more than happy to help.

“Needless to say, he was one very relieved lad when the seat finally came off!”