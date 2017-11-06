This year's John Lewis Christmas TV advert could be set to drop any day now

Have your say

In recent years the John Lewis Christmas TV advert has become something of a phenomenon.

The release date of the department store chain's annual festive commercial has become somewhat of an event.

Last year's advert starred Buster the Boxer dog, and 2015's effort was the heart-wrenching Man on the Moon.

And in 2014 Monty the Penguin was the star of the show.

Anticipation is now growing for John Lewis' 2017 ad - but when will it be released?

The company have remained tight-lipped over the release date and content of this year's advert but looking back at when its predecessors were first aired gives us some clues.

Last year's Buster the Boxer ad was first teased on Monday November 7 with the full commercial being screened on Thursday November 10.

In 2015 the advert made its debut on Friday November 6 and the year before Monty the Penguin burst onto our screen on Friday November 7.

Based on this pattern there is every reason to believe that the John Lewis Christmas advert 2017 will be released at some point this week.