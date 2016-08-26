Thousands arrive with wellies at the ready for Leeds Festival 2016

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

They arrived in their thousands, laden with sleeping bags, tents and backpacks.

The grey skies and pouring rain yesterday did nothing to deter these festivalgoers as they pulled on their wellies and set out to bag a prime spot on the Leeds Festival campsite.

Revellers arrive at Bramham Park in Wetherby yesterday. Pictures: Picture Bruce Rollinson

For the next three days Bramham Park will be home to some 75,000 revellers as more than 300 acts perform across nine different stages.

Staff at Leeds Railway Station and road policing units were braced for a massive influx of visitors, with Thursday traditionally the busiest day for arrivals.

Those who braved what was predicted to be the worst day for traffic on roads leading to the site in Wetherby were rewarded with a taste of things to come as three stages burst into life last night.

Blood Red Shoes headlined the Dance to the Radio area, while Jaguar Skills topped the bill on the Relentless Stage.

A group of friends heading towards the campsite.

Grandmaster Flash rounded off the night’s entertainment on the Alternative Stage, which will be turned over to a mixture of comedians, MCs and DJs as the festival proper begins today.

Russell Kane, Rusell Howard and Bill Bailey will be among the comics hoping to raise a smile whatever the weather this weekend.

This year varies from past events with five headline acts on the main stage instead of the usual three.

Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy share top of the bill honours tonight, with Foals and Disclosure sharing the headliners slot tomorrow.

Yesterday was expected to be the busiest days for arrivals at the festival.

It all wraps up with festival favourites Red Hot Chili Peppers as the main attraction on Sunday night.