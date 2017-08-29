Thousands enjoy sizzling Harrogate StrEAT Food Festival

The organiser prides herself on creating "awesome street food events for the summer" and most of the thousands of people who flocked to the Valley Gardens said the second annual StrEAT Food Festival was even better than the first.

The four-day festival of food organised by Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConaghy attracteda wide array of street food traders from across the north - and a couple of local ones in the shape of Harrogate seafood restaurant, the Drum & Monkey and microbrewery The Harrogate Brewery Co.

Enjoying the weekend's StrEAT Food Festival in the Valley Gardens are youngsters from The Kitchings - Isabella, Rhys and Sienna. (1708263AM4)

As a result, this family-friendly event featured food from most parts of the world, including France, India, Hungary, Mexico, Thailand and a lot more.

One visitor, local man David Hodgson‏, tweeted: " A 3 day food festival over the road from my house courtesy @StrEatPR. I've done all 3 days. What an event. What #Harrogate needs.

This year's StrEAT Food & Family Fun Festival also featured music from DJ Trev and Rory Hoy.

The event enjoyed much better weather than last year when there were complaints about the effect on the Valley Gardens after rain damaged part of the grass during the festival.