Thousands greet the Queen as she arrives in Hull today

The Queen got a rapturous welcome when she arrived at Hull's Paragon Station this morning.

More than 400 City of Culture volunteers were there to greet Her Royal Majesty as stepped off the Royal Train on her visit to mark the city's year in the spotlight.

Queen Elizabeth II meets the crowds at Hull Railway Station. Baby Maisie was there with mum Amy Tinley (far left).

She was presented a posie of white rosies and rosemary from the gardens of Burton Agnes Hall by Islay Cunliffe-Lister, 11.

She spoke to 11 people, who have run City of Culture Creative Communities projects, before taking a short walkabout.

She has also visited the Siemens wind factory and will soon be at the University of Hull where she is officially opening the new Allam Medical Building, the centrepiece of the University's £28m campus.

The Queen arriving Hull today