Thousands hit the streets for fifth Yorkshire marathon

There was a green frog, a snowman - and even a couple dressed up as Vikings - one with a longship.

Thousands of runners young and old, hit the streets of York as the fifth Yorkshire marathon got underway.

PIC: Simon Hulme

While one runner, Amber George, celebrated her 21st birthday, with her mum in tow, there were many of greater vintage, including the oldest runner in this year’s race, Jean Snelling, 81.

Mrs Snelling, who took up running when she was 62, has been knocked back by a couple of accidents, but was determined to take part this year, despite a dreadful cold, and her training not going quite to plan.

Mrs Snelling, a member of Knavesmire Harriers, and a retired executive officer with the Ministry of Defence, said: “I couldn’t understand before I took up running, why people ran and what pleasure they get out of it.

“But when I couldn’t run for over a year because of an accident I was miserable.

“I think running has done me a lot of good; I have made lots of good friends through it and it’s probably made me a lot fitter.”

Nick Ford, from York, was completing his 100th marathon. Back in 2011 he’d seen runners wearing 100 Marathons T-shirts and realised he was halfway there himself. Since then he has clocked up an incredible one marathon a month, which he admits “is just crazy.”

He said: “A lot of my friends think I am a wee bit bonkers - especially when they find out you have to pay for these things.

“This one is very special as I’m rasising money for Alzheimer’s. My mother has dementia.

“We are very fortunate as my sisters live close and are able to look after her.

“I am raising money because it is needed for people who are not so fortunate as my mother.”