Thousands of visitors make Yorkshire railway weekend big success

THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway has had one of its most successful Annual Steam Galas, with record breaking passenger numbers over the three-day event.

Chris Price, General Manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said the event from September 29 to October 1 involved 4,000 visitors experiencing nine locomotives in steam, traction engines and annual beer festival along the heritage line.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to see so many visitors travelling along the line; the volunteers have worked exceptionally hard to show the railway at its very best. This year’s steam gala has been a huge success with revenue up 14 per cent on last year’s event.

“The income will support the charitable trust and enable vital work to take place over the winter months.”

Visiting locomotives included 5199 from Llangollen Railway, along with 1501 and 7714 from the Severn Valley Railway, brought a western feel to the line.

North York Moors Historical Railway Trust is a not-for profit charitable organisation run as part of the local community. The railway is one of the most historic lines in the North of England.