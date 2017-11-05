Thousands pound pavements for annual Leeds 10k Abbey Dash

Thousands of people hit the roads in Leeds this morning for the 10k Abbey Dash.

Professional athletes, novices and fundraisers of all ages took part in the adult, junior and wheelchair races which set off from Wellington Street, leading up to the historic ruins on Abbey Road.

Abbey Dash participants set off from Wellington Street.

Sam Stabler won the contest, crossing the finish line on The Headrow after 29 minutes and 13 seconds. Eilish McColgan achieved the fastest ever female time in the race at 32 minutes and five second.

Kaiser Chiefs keyboard player Nicholas 'Peanut' Baines, 39, was among those taking part, representing Age UK.

He said: "This hurt last year when I did it. This year, I'm feeling much, much better for it. And it's probably about two degrees warmer this year."

Winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Stabler.