Thousands set to pound roads for 2016 Yorkshire Marathon

FORMER RUGBY league star Jamie Peacock and Matthew Burton from TV’s Educating Yorkshire will be among the thousands of runners to tackle the Yorkshire Marathon this weekend.

The Leeds Rhinos legend, who completed his first half marathon in May this year, is upping the distance for his first crack at 26.2 miles in the fourth Yorkshire run. Mr Burton is back for the third time, despite vowing never again after the first.

They will be in a field of around 7,000 elite athletes and runners of all abilities who will set off and finish at York University tomorrow raising thousands for charity along the way.

There will also be 3,000 participants in the Plusnet Yorkshire 10 Mile, which was held for the first time last year.

It provides runners with an opportunity to experience the marathon race day atmosphere while tackling a more manageable 10 miles.

And scores of teams have entered the Yorkshire Marathon Corporate Relay which splits the distance into legs and groups race for the fastest team title.

The Yorkshire Post is the media partner for the marathon which is part of the inspirational legacy of the late fundraiser and campaigner Jane Tomlinson.

She raised almost £2m for charity by tackling a series of epic challenges, which included cycling over 4,000 miles across America, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Runners can opt to raise money for any good cause of their choice but are especially encouraged to support one of the event’s partner charities which include Martin House Children’s Hospice, Candlelighters and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andy Baker, Plusnet’s chief executive officer, said: “We’re delighted to once more be sponsoring the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon.

“It’s so inspiring to see runners of all abilities taking part and achieving personal goals whilst raising money for some amazing causes.”

Bands and groups will perform along the fast, flat course which includes North Yorkshire countryside and historic York to help both runners and spectators get into the swing of the event.

Caroline Hudson, events manager at Martin House in Boston Spa, said: “The money raised from the marathon goes a long way to support all of the children, young people and families who need us, through difficult times.”

The event will be started by 75-year-old Ray Matthews, of Maltby, near Rotherham, who has recently hit the headlines across the world when he completed 75 marathons in 75 consecutive days.

He took on the amazing challenge to raise money for Rotherham’s Newman School, which caters for a range of special educational needs and disabilities.Next year’s event takes place on October 8.

For entries see www.theyorkshiremarathon.com.

The timetable for the event as follows:

9.10am – Mass warm up for all in University Road.

9.25am – Marathon Wheelchair race starts.

9.30am – Marathon starts on University Road.

10.13am – 10 Mile Wheelchair race starts.

10.15am – Plusnet Yorkshire 10 Mile starts.

11.05am - Plusnet Yorkshire 10 Mile winner expected

11.40 – 11.50am – Marathon winner expected.